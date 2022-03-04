Hardly seeing Covid cases, says doc as infections start to decline

Mumbai While Maharashtra recorded 525 fresh infections on Thursday, Mumbai’s cases were less than 100, as it stood at 78. The city also continued to report zero deaths for the eighth consecutive day.

With 19,737 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stayed at 0.39 percent on Friday and active cases at 600, with a 1.8 per cent rate of hospitalisation. The state’s positivity rate stood at 0.72 per cent. The city’s recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director at Masina Hospital, Byculla, said that hospitals are rarely seeing Covid cases. “We have hardly seen Covid patients in the past one month,” said Dr Mehra.

The state also reported 206 Omicron cases on Friday, all from Pune city. Till now, 5,211 Omicron cases have been reported.

Currently, the active cases in the state is below 5,000 at 4,476, with the highest at Pune with 1,562 infections, followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar with 600 and 469 patients respectively.

