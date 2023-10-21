Haryana CM honours Asian Games winners, announces to setup sports facilities

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar in a grand ceremony in Karnal on Friday felicitated the medallists and participants from the state of the recently held 19th Asian Games held in China.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar handing over a cheque for ₹ 1.5 crore to Deepak Punia at an event in Karnal on Friday. (HT Photo)

Thrilled over the performance of sportespersons of the state, Khattar announced to set up two shooting ranges and two archery ranges in the state, a move to encourage the youths towards sports. Besides the cash awards, the CM also announced to provide 15 kg desi ghee to every medallist.

“We feel proud to say that Haryana has made its identity in the world of sports. As Haryana has a lion’s share in the total medals won by the Indian sportspersons in the international sports,” said the CM.

In the Asian Games 2023, a total of 80 athelets from Haryana participated and they won 30 medals out of the total 44 medals won by the Indian participants, he added.

“Dhakad Jawan, Dhakad Kisand and Dhakad Pehalwan of Haryana”, these were the opening remarks of the CM’s speech at a the state level programme.

“Dhakad sportspersons of Haryana has always made the country proud in all the key events like Olympics, Par-Olympics, Asian Games or Common Wealth games,” Khattar said after honouring the gold medallists with a cash award of ₹3 crore, silver medallists with ₹1.5 crore and bronze medallists with ₹75 lakh. The medallists were also provided commendation letters and job offer letters as per the state government’s sports policy.

The CM announced to set up two shooting ranges, one in Nimana village in Jhajjar district and one in Sector 32 in Panchkula along with two archery centres, one each in Tejli Stadium in Yamunanagar district and District Sports Complex in Faridabad.

Khattar announced that the government would formulate a policy to provide sports equipment for local sports events organised at village level so that athletes can have access to the necessary equipment. He also announced that winners of smaller and local sports events, which are not included in the list of national games, would be honoured with cash awards on the pattern of the mainstream sports.

The CM inaugurated 10 Khelo India Centres in Haryana as part of the Khelo India Scheme. The centres are located in Ambala, Faridabad, Palwal, Yamunanagar, Jind, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Bhiwani

“The approval has been granted for 15 Khelo India Centres for Haryana by the Central ministry of sports, with 10 centres inaugurated today and five more centres scheduled to be established next year in Hisar, Sirsa, Nuh, Sonipat, and Karnal,” said the CM.

Khattar also urged the Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur to approve the establishment of Khelo India Centres in the remaining 17 districts of Haryana to ensure that centres are opened in all 22 districts.

The CM expressed gratitude to the parents and coaches of the athletes who have supported them and provided the inspiration to move forward. Total 22 medallists from the state attended the programme as several players, including Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra did not attend the programme due to prior engagements.

