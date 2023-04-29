Haryana woman cop killed in road mishap after arresting accused in Maharashtra

A 41-year-old Haryana woman police inspector died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Saturday when her team was on their way back from Parbhani in Marathwada region after arresting an accused in a crime case. The Maharashtra police said four others including the accused were injured in the accident. (Representative Image)

The Bolero vehicle in which Panchkula (Haryana) Mahila Thana in-charge, Neha Chauhan and her team were travelling was hit by a truck, coming from behind, near Pandharkawda village on the recently inaugurated Samruddhi Mahamarg.

She died on the spot while her team members, ASI, Sukhvinder Singh, head constable Bitthu Jagda, the Bolero driver Shammi Kumar and the accused Vaidyanath Shinde were injured in the accident.

All the injured were rushed to a private medical college and hospital at Sawangi in Wardha district.

The police in-charge of Sawangi police station, Dhanaji Jalaks aid that all the injured persons are now out of danger.

“We are taking care of all injured persons. We have already informed the family members of Neha about the tragedy,” said Nurul Hasan, the superintendent of police (SP), Wardha district.

A study conducted by the Regional Transport Office of the Maharashtra government has revealed that accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg claimed 31 lives till March 20 since its inauguration.

The expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi was opened for public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 last year.

A study, conducted by the students of the Nagpur-based Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) found four major reasons for fatal accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. These include tyre burst, lane-changing, monotonous driving, and animal crossing on the road.