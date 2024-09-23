Hate speech: Jaleel heads to Mumbai to seek action against Ramgiri Maharaj, Nitesh Rane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel left for Mumbai from here on Monday to press for the demand for action against Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over their remarks allegedly targeting Muslims. HT Image

On September 11, former MP Jaleel said he would visit Mumbai on September 23 and gift copies of the Constitution to the ruling Mahayuti leaders and senior police officials in Maharashtra while seeking action against Ramgiri Maharaj and Rane.

BJP leader Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in Ahmednagar district on September 1 in support of Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Multiple cases have been registered in Maharashtra against Rane over his speeches allegedly targeting Muslims.

Jaleel on Monday launched the 'Tiranga Samvidhan' rally to Mumbai from here via the Samruddhi Expressway.

Speaking to mediapersons before leaving, Jaleel said people who love their country and the culture of Maharashtra have come forward to help him in this agitation headed to Mumbai.

"The state has forgotten the culture of Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Ambedkar and Shivaji Maharaj, so we are going to Mumbai to remind the government about it," he said.

Jaleel said he had earlier decided to go to Mumbai via Gangapur and Vaijapur .

"But the government has come down to dirty politics using police in the state. A pro-Hindutva organisation has been called in Gangapur for a march. The people called over there just stand on stage and target one specific community. So to avoid any struggle, we are taking our 'Tiranga Samvidhan' rally though the Samruddhi Expressway," he said.

A large number of people from Nanded joined the rally of Jaleel from here.

The AIMIM leader has through a video message appealed to people from various regions of the state to join his rally at various nodes of the Samruddhi Expressway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.