Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Have had coffee with BJP leader openly: Sanjay Raut amid speculations of MVA trouble
mumbai news

Have had coffee with BJP leader openly: Sanjay Raut amid speculations of MVA trouble

Reports of Sanjay Raut meeting Ashish Shelar ahead of the monsoon session of the legislative assembly caused a stir in political circles
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut urged BJP to allow the monsoon session to happen without disruptions so that the government can hold discussions(HT file photo)

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut responded to reports of him meeting Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ashish Shelar at a private meeting on Saturday and said the more such rumours do the round the stronger the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will become.

"We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly," Raut told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Reports of Raut meeting Shelar ahead of the monsoon session of the legislative assembly caused a stir in political circles. Very little is known about the meeting which allegedly took place at Nariman Point. Both Raut and Shelar have denied meeting each other on Saturday. However, BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that it was an “informal and friendly” meeting and there was reason to read into it.

“Both of them are good friends. Such types of meetings keep happening. There is no question of us extending an invitation to Shiv Sena to join hands,” said Patil.

Also Read: Sena’s Sanjay Raut, BJP leader Ashish Shelar tight-lipped about their meeting in Mumbai

The MVA government will be holding a two-day monsoon session from Monday, where the government is expected to pass a resolution against the three new farm laws brought by the Union government last year, state minister Nawab Malik informed reporters on Saturday.

Raut urged BJP to allow the monsoon session to happen without disruptions so that the government can hold discussions on the issues affecting common people.

"Pandemonium is not the way to corner the government. Such tactics can be adopted by the other side as well. This will not solve problems of vaccination (against coronavirus), Covid-19, unemployment and economy," ANI said quoting Raut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay raut maha vikas aghadi bjp
TRENDING NEWS

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness

CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary

Astronaut posts pics of iconic places in London taken from space

Seven-foot-long python rescued in Odisha, released later
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP