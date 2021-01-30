HC appoints mediator for Maharashtra min Dhananjay Munde, his ex-partner to resolve disputes

The Bombay high court (HC) has allowed Maharashtra social justice minister Dhananjay Munde to explore the option of mediation to settle the dispute between him and a woman, with whom he had a relationship, after they both informed the court through consent terms that they were willing to settle their differences amicably.

The court referred them to former chief justice of Madras HC Vijaya Tahilramani for mediating the dispute. The bench also continued to provide interim relief to the minister and asked the woman to restrain from posting private pictures and videos with Munde on social media till the mediation process is completed.

While accepting the proposal of mediation justice Menon said, “The mediator is requested to fix a preliminary meeting at her earliest convenience.”

On Thursday, a bench of justice AK Menon, while hearing Munde’s interim application in a defamation suit filed by him last year against the woman, was informed by the counsels for both the parties that they had decided to refer their disputes for mediation.

Munde had sought an order to restrain the woman from posting his private pictures and videos on her social media accounts and thus safeguard his right to privacy. His counsels had informed the court on December 16, 2020, that he apprehended that further materials may be published and hence, sought ex parte (without hearing the other side) protection.

While accepting Munde’s contentions, justice Menon passed an interim order of injunction against the woman, restraining her from “distributing or publishing any private photo, private video or private audio-recording of the plaintiff or containing the plaintiff in any print, electronic or social media platform including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or WhatsApp,” till February 1.