HC asks striking MSRTC employees to resume duty by April 15
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) has asked the striking employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to resume services by April 15 after it was informed by the state government that the cabinet had decided against the merger of the corporation and inclusion of its employees as state government employees.
The state, however, informed the bench that the cabinet had decided to provide financial aid to the corporation for the next four years to pay salaries and address the financial problems being faced by the MSRTC.
The state further informed that they will review the decision after four years whether to continue the financial aid or change the strategy to resolve the corporations’ financial problems.
A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that the Maharashtra government has accepted the report submitted by a three-member committee by which the demands for the merger of MSRTC with the state government and for the corporation workers to be treated as state government employees have not been accepted.
However, the cabinet had agreed to provide financial support to the corporation for a period of four years as per the recommendations of the committee.
After hearing the same, the court observed that nothing survived in the petition and hence was asking employees to join back services by April 15 and was also asking the MSRTC to allow all employees to join back.
However, senior counsel Aspi Chinoy for the corporation said that while it was willing to overlook the participation of members in the illegal strike and permit such employees from resuming duties, he did not have instructions about employees who were terminated due to their violent actions which resulted in loss and damage to property and led to criminal action against the violators.
However, after the court said, “You are a model employer. During testing times of Covid-19, people may not have acted according to their senses.” With regards to the employees against whom criminal cases were registered the bench said, “Give them one chance. If he repeats his conduct… because after all, you will have to appreciate that when all this was happening this was not normal.”
After the insistence of the bench Chinoy requested the court to grant the corporation time to take a decision in this regard which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing of the petition.
-
₹1.75 crore valuables missing from six more lockers in Kanpur bank
The total value of valuables that went missing from the bank lockers had exceeded ₹2.5 crore, as per the estimates given by customers to the police. A grocery wholesaler, Pankaj Gupta, who was having difficulty opening the locker with his keys, said the value of his missing jewellery was ₹35 lakh. “The jewellery was with the family for the last three generations. Now, nothing is left,” he said.
-
Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government's pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party's 42nd foundation day. He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion. The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man.
-
Congress to stage march against price rise in Lucknow
The Congress will organise a protest march against price rise from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said there was a sharp increase in prices of essential items after the assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab). Price rise is the biggest challenge for the sustenance of each individual in the country, he said at a press conference here.
-
MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray's warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here. After city unit president Vasant More announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
-
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics