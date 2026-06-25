MUMBAI: Six months after the Bombay High Court permitted the felling of 45,675 mangroves for the proposed Versova Bhayandar Coastal Road citing “demonstrably required public interest”, the court on Wednesday sought a status report from the state government on compensatory afforestation linked to the project.

HC calls for status report on afforestation for Versova-Bhayandar coastal road

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A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad said that since the afforestation process had already commenced – as mentioned in the court’s December 2025 order allowing the felling of mangroves – the concerned forest authority should place a status report before the court first.

The court was hearing an interim application moved by the nonprofit Vanashakti, expressing the need for an “independent inspection” by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), a statutory body which assists courts in environmental matters. The nonprofit contends that approvals were given for destruction of mangroves and diversion of around 103 hectares of forest land for the coastal road without carrying out necessary ecological assessments and properly implementing afforestation measures.

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{{^usCountry}} Appearing for Vanashakti, senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond and advocate Ronita Bhattacharya-Bector said the official website of the state forest department claims that the entire afforestation exercise linked to the coastal road has been completed. It is necessary to examine and verify whether any plantation has actually been carried out and whether it is ecologically viable, the lawyers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appearing for Vanashakti, senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond and advocate Ronita Bhattacharya-Bector said the official website of the state forest department claims that the entire afforestation exercise linked to the coastal road has been completed. It is necessary to examine and verify whether any plantation has actually been carried out and whether it is ecologically viable, the lawyers said. {{/usCountry}}

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Noting the submissions, the division bench asked the government how far the process had actually been completed. The bench asked the concerned forest authority to place before it a status report of the compensatory afforestation, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 24.

Vanashakti moved the court in April this year, seeking judicial intervention against the proposed felling of 45,675 mangroves for the 26.3-km coastal road, which will reduce the distance between Versova and Mira-Bhayandar by more than 10 kilometres.

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In its plea, the nonprofit stated that while the authorities had assured the court that 1.37 lakh mangrove saplings would be planted in Bhayander as part of compensatory afforestation, they had failed to examine if the land was even suitable for accommodating such a number of plants, and whether the proposed ratio was ecologically viable.

No verification of compensatory afforestation had been undertaken and there was no material demonstrating that it had even been carried out, or was possible to be undertaken in the manner proposed, the plea said. A checklist submitted by the project proponent in January 2026 only focused on transfer of funds and land mutations, but failed to disclose any scientific plan or timeline for compensatory afforestation, it noted.

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Vanashakti also objected to the terrestrial compensatory afforestation proposed to be carried out in Chandrapur, located over 800 kilometres away from the site of mangrove destruction in Mumbai.

“Such afforestation cannot, in law or in ecological terms, compensate for the loss of coastal mangrove ecosystems,” it said. A site inspection by the nonprofit had revealed that mangrove saplings planted at Bhayander were all dying, and incorrect species were being improperly planted in overtly dense manner, without considering if saline water would even reach the saplings, the plea noted.