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HC calls handcuffing of duo by police ‘humiliation’, orders Maharashtra govt to pay compensation

HC calls handcuffing of duo by police ‘humiliation’, orders Maharashtra govt to pay compensation

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to pay compensation of 50,000 each to a lawyer and an ex-serviceman who were handcuffed by cops, holding that the two were subjected to "humiliation".

HC calls handcuffing of duo by police ‘humiliation’, orders Maharashtra govt to pay compensation

In its order passed on Tuesday, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, the HC's Nagpur bench said the motto of the Maharashtra police to protect good and to punish evil needs to be respected.

The court held that the duo was "humiliated" as they were handcuffed and taken on a state transport bus from a police station in Amravati to the tehsildar's office, where they were granted bail.

"The motto of Maharashtra State Police is 'Sadrakshnaya Khalanighrahanaya' which needs to be respected," HC said, ordering the state government to pay compensation of 50,000 each to lawyer Yogeshwar Kawade and ex-serviceman Avinash Date within eight weeks.

The bench of Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nivedita Mehta said those persons who administer law must bear in mind that they have a duty not merely to the accused and victim but also to the state and community at large.

The tehsildar directed the police to remove the handcuffs and granted the duo bail.

The petition said the police action of handcuffing the petitioners had caused damage to their reputation, contending that it was also against the law as they were not habitual offenders or hardened criminals.

The Amaravati Superintendent of Police submitted to the court that an inquiry was conducted against the errant policemen and necessary action was taken.

The HC, however, held that in such offences the victim needs to be compensated monetarily as well.

Where there is infringement of the fundamental right, the court cannot be stopped by giving a mere declaration that action has been taken. The court must proceed further and give compensatory relief for the wrong done, said the judges.

"To repair the wrong done and give judicial redress for legal injury is a compulsion of judicial conscience," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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