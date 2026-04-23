Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to pay compensation of ₹50,000 each to a lawyer and an ex-serviceman who were handcuffed by cops, holding that the two were subjected to "humiliation".

HC calls handcuffing of duo by police ‘humiliation’, orders Maharashtra govt to pay compensation

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In its order passed on Tuesday, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, the HC's Nagpur bench said the motto of the Maharashtra police to protect good and to punish evil needs to be respected.

The court held that the duo was "humiliated" as they were handcuffed and taken on a state transport bus from a police station in Amravati to the tehsildar's office, where they were granted bail.

"The motto of Maharashtra State Police is 'Sadrakshnaya Khalanighrahanaya' which needs to be respected," HC said, ordering the state government to pay compensation of ₹50,000 each to lawyer Yogeshwar Kawade and ex-serviceman Avinash Date within eight weeks.

The bench of Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nivedita Mehta said those persons who administer law must bear in mind that they have a duty not merely to the accused and victim but also to the state and community at large.

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{{^usCountry}} "Such incidents involving police usually tend to deplete the confidence in our criminal justice system much more than those incidents involving private individuals," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Such incidents involving police usually tend to deplete the confidence in our criminal justice system much more than those incidents involving private individuals," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court said the assistant police inspector and the two constables who handcuffed the petitioners subjected them to an "unwarranted humiliation and indignity which cannot be done to any citizen of India" and hence they are entitled to compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court said the assistant police inspector and the two constables who handcuffed the petitioners subjected them to an "unwarranted humiliation and indignity which cannot be done to any citizen of India" and hence they are entitled to compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In their petition, Kawade and Date said they had gone to the Talegaon police station in Amravati district in August 2010 to lodge a complaint against a man who had allegedly caused damage to Date's car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their petition, Kawade and Date said they had gone to the Talegaon police station in Amravati district in August 2010 to lodge a complaint against a man who had allegedly caused damage to Date's car. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The man filed a cross-complaint alleging that the two manhandled him and threatened him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man filed a cross-complaint alleging that the two manhandled him and threatened him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The petitioners claimed that the police illegally detained them after midnight based on the man's complaint and were stripped and made to sit in their undergarments. The next day, the police allegedly handcuffed the duo and took them to the tahsildar's office on a state transport bus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioners claimed that the police illegally detained them after midnight based on the man's complaint and were stripped and made to sit in their undergarments. The next day, the police allegedly handcuffed the duo and took them to the tahsildar's office on a state transport bus. {{/usCountry}}

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The tehsildar directed the police to remove the handcuffs and granted the duo bail.

The petition said the police action of handcuffing the petitioners had caused damage to their reputation, contending that it was also against the law as they were not habitual offenders or hardened criminals.

The Amaravati Superintendent of Police submitted to the court that an inquiry was conducted against the errant policemen and necessary action was taken.

The HC, however, held that in such offences the victim needs to be compensated monetarily as well.

Where there is infringement of the fundamental right, the court cannot be stopped by giving a mere declaration that action has been taken. The court must proceed further and give compensatory relief for the wrong done, said the judges.

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"To repair the wrong done and give judicial redress for legal injury is a compulsion of judicial conscience," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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