HC cancels bail granted to former Mumbai CP Ramdev Tyagi’s son

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has cancelled the bail granted to former Mumbai police commissioner Ramdev Tyagi’s son, Raj Tyagi, for violating his bail conditions.

The Worli police had on July 16, 2020 registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Raj for treating his wife with cruelty and abusing and threatening her. Raj was arrested on March 21 last year in connection with the case.

The single-judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre has asked Raj Tyagi to surrender to the investigating officer of the case. The officer has been directed to arrest him, if he fails to do so.

“The respondent, Mr Tyagi, has failed to abide by the condition imposed upon him and is guilty of flagrant violation of the condition – not to intimidate his wife and her children and not to enter into the jurisdiction of Bandra Police Station (where she resides),” justice Dangre said while cancelling bail granted to Tyagi.

Earlier, while his bail plea was pending before the high court, Raj had submitted an affidavit and agreed to resolve the matrimonial dispute amicably and also gave various undertakings as to the residential facility for his wife and children and as regards treatment to be meted out to her.

As his wife, who resided in Bandra, was apprehensive of threats to her, their children and even to her relatives, Raj had also given an undertaking not to enter the limits of the Bandra police station and in view of his undertakings, the high court had on June 23, 2021 granted him bail.

His wife, however, alleged that barely three days after securing bail in the case, he sent her a message and then called her from an unknown number and used abusive and filthy language. She claimed that on June 26, 2021, she also spotted him along with one Arun Singh waiting outside the building where she resided in Bandra.

She added that as she proceeded to the Bandra police station, he followed her car and later while she was at the police station, he reached the building again and created a ruckus. The Bandra police were then compelled to send a mobile van to the building, but by the time the van reached there, Raj had fled from the spot.

In this backdrop, the Bandra police registered a second offence against the former top cop’s son, booking him for stalking his estranged wife, intimidating her and also attempting to murder her, as he had also pointed a pistol at her.

She alleged that even thereafter, Raj continued to send her intimidating and abusive messages and calls for which some non-cognisable complaints and yet another FIR have been registered against him at Bandra police station.

She had eventually moved high court last year seeking cancellation of bail granted to Raj in view of the purported breach of the bail conditions.

The single judge bench accepted her contentions and cancelled his bail.

“He has also attempted to intimidate the witnesses,” the court noted and said that the material placed on record along with the wife’s application, clearly revealed that there is an attempt on part of Raj “to interfere with due course of administration of justice and he has abused the liberty conferred upon him.”

High court concluded that he had misused the liberty and if he continued out on bail, it shall not be conducive to a fair trial, and “therefore, his freedom must be curtailed by cancelling the order, by which it was conferred to him.”