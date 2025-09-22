HC: Even hawkers have civil rights, can’t be summarily evicted

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt petition filed by residents of Kamathipura against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly failing to act against illegal hawkers in the area despite earlier court directions. A view of the Kamathipura market (HT Archives) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

BMC can take action, as per the directions issued by the court, only after following due process, said the court. Even if a person illegally comes into possession of a piece of land, he acquires certain civil rights in law. “He can’t be summarily removed without following due process in law. Having regard to this, we are not inclined to entertain this contempt petition,” the division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said.

On December 21, 2023, the court had directed the BMC to remove the illegal encroachment in the lanes of the Kamathipura area, provided the petitioners made a representation to the authorities within a fortnight.

Dharma Vallakati and other residents claimed that despite approaching the BMC within the stipulated time, it failed to comply with the court’s order. “We waited for three months for the civic body to take action against the illegal enchantment. However, when they completely failed to act, we filed a contempt plea in the court,” said one of the residents.

The counsel representing the petitioners submitted that these hawkers have been occupying the streets of Kamathipura, a non-hawking zone, for 7-10 years now and have completely blocked the roads. “They have put up shops in the narrow lanes and have made it difficult for the residents to even move out of their houses”, he said, and suggested a surveillance van be parked at the site to prevent hawkers from returning after eviction.

Perusing the timeline of the event, the bench questioned, “The hawkers have been at the site for 7-10 years now and you want them to be removed in 3 months?” indicating that it is impractical to expect their removal in such a short period.

The court noted that the order passed in 2023 was done without hearing the BMC’s reply and had simply directed the civic body to remove the alleged encroachment. However, it pointed out that the Supreme Court, and the laws laid down, gave certain civil rights even to encroachers, and they cannot be summarily removed without following due process. In December 2023, the Supreme Court, in an unrelated case, emphasised that a minimum safeguard to follow when evicting an alleged encroacher is to follow a fair procedure. This included a proper demarcation exercise conducted in the presence of the persons who will likely be affected by the eviction.

Notably, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, in its December 2023 order, pointed out that hawkers have completely encroached the pathways and pavements on SP Road from 1st Lane to 16th Lane in Kamathipura. The encroachment has been causing great difficulty not only to pedestrians but also to residents, it had said. “The action on the representation to be preferred by the petitioners under this order shall be taken by the authority concerned with promptness,” the court had said.