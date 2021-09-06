HC extends Varavara Rao’s surrender date to Sept 25

The Bombay high court has extended the date of surrender of Elgar Parishad - Bhima Korean violence case accused P Varavara Rao till September 25 as it could not hear his application for extension of his temporary bail on medical grounds which came to an end on September 5.

The octogenarian applied for a six-month extension of the bail as his health has not improved.

When the application came up for hearing on Monday, the bench of justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar was informed by senior advocate Anand Grover that the Telugu poet rented a flat at Malad (E) and was living there with his wife and two servants.

After being granted bail, Rao was discharged from Nanavati Hospital where he was shifted from Taloja jail due to various health issues. He said Rao had regularly been going to the hospital for check-ups and was found to be suffering from three more conditions now.

It is in light of this that Rao was seeking an extension of his six month bail which came to an end on September 5.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that a detailed affidavit had been filed in response to the extension application.

When the court expressed its inability to hear the application due to other administrative commitments, Grover sought an order extending the date of surrender.

Thereafter, the court extended the date of surrender to September 25 and posted hearing of the application before that.