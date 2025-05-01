MUMBAI: Two days after the Maharashtra government submitted draft guidelines to enhance child safety in schools, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed it to finalise them within a week. HC gives Maharashtra a week to finalise child safety norms in schools

A division bench of justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Dr Neela Gokhale was hearing a suo motu case linked to the sexual abuse of two girls in Badlapur last year. The court had earlier appointed advocate Rebecca Gonsalves as amicus curiae to ensure the draft government resolution aligned with the recommendations of the 18-member committee set up after the incident.

The education department informed the court that ministerial approval had been received and finalisation awaited judicial clearance. The court stressed the need for regular school visits by counsellors and said implementation in public schools should be supported by government funding, while private schools could use their own resources.

Once the resolution is issued, the court allowed eight weeks for its implementation, considering the summer holidays, and directed the government to inspect schools to ensure compliance.