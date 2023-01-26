HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh’s ex-PS in corruption case

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in a connection with a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A single-judge bench of justice MS Karnik on Wednesday granted Palande bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one or two sureties of the same amount. He will have to surrender his passport and cannot leave the country without prior permission of the court.

The order has paved the way for Palande’s release from prison as another HC bench had already granted him bail on December 20 last year in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on the CBI case against Deshmukh.

The CBI had registered the case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021 following a preliminary inquiry ordered by the HC. The CBI FIR was based on allegations levelled by the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter written to the chief minister and others on March 20, 2021, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had instructed some police officers, including dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from bar owners in the city.

The ED had registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Deshmukh and others on May 11, 2021 based on the FIR registered by the CBI. It was the ED that made the first arrests in the case.

The ED had arrested Palande and Kundan Shinde, Deshmukh’s personal assistant, on June 26, 2021 in the money laundering case, claiming that Waze had revealed that on Deshmukh’s instructions he had held a meeting with some bar owners in the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch (Waze headed the CIU then) and collected an amount of ₹4.70 crore between December 2020 and February 2021 from some orchestra bars and handed over the cash to Shinde in two instalments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central agencies claimed that Shinde and Palande jointly passed on the then home minister’s instructions to Waze about collections to be made from bars and restaurants and the duo also monitored the collection. The same was corroborated by Waze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia explosive scare and the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.