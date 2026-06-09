MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to businesswoman Sheetal Tejwani, an accused in the high-profile Mundhwa land case, observing that she is a single mother and a caregiver to three minor children who has been in jail since December 3, 2025. Following the court’s order, Tejwani will be released from Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.

HC grants bail to Sheetal Tejwani in Mundhwa land case

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The Mundhwa land deal involves a firm linked to NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Parth Pawar, who is also the son of NCP chief and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar.

Tejwani faces three criminal cases registered by the Pune police. Two of them, at Khadak and Bavdhan police stations, relate to the alleged illegal sale of 41 acres of state government land in Mundhwa. The case concerns Mahar Watan land, historically linked to hereditary service grants, ownership of which is legally disputed. The recent deal involving the alleged sale of this land has triggered allegations of large-scale fraud.

According to investigators, 272 alleged holders of the land sold the prime parcel to Amadea Enterprises LLP through Tejwani, who acted as their power of attorney holder. Parth Pawar is the majority stakeholder in the company.

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{{^usCountry}} Tejwani’s counsel told the court she had merely submitted the application and executed the sale deed, and had no role pertaining to the revenue authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tejwani’s counsel told the court she had merely submitted the application and executed the sale deed, and had no role pertaining to the revenue authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Justice Ashwin D Bhobe observed that the prosecution case is predominantly founded on documentary evidence, which is already in custody of the state, and does not allege non-cooperation by Tejwani during the Investigation. Further, noting that Tejwani is a single mother, a caregiver to three minor children, and has been in jail since December 3, 2025, the court said that her “further custody is not warranted pending trial”.

While granting bail, the court directed Tejwani to furnish a personal bond of ₹2 lakh with one or two sureties within two weeks.