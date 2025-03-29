Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC quashes detention over language barrier

ByKaruna Nidhi
Mar 29, 2025 07:36 AM IST

The division bench of justices Sarang V Kotwal and SM Modak observed that there was an unexplained and unreasonable delay in passing the detention order

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court last week struck down the detention of an individual under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, on the ground that he was not served with an Urdu version of witness statements recorded in Marathi. The detainee was conversant only in Urdu and the lapse had deprived him of making the earliest effective representation, violating his constitutional rights, the court said.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The accused, Shahabaz Ahmed Mohammad Yusuf @ Commando, was detained on July 30, 2024, following an order passed by the Nashik district magistrate, in connection with nine offences registered at Pawarwadi, Ramjanpura city, Azad Nagar, Malegaon city and Malegaon camp police stations. The offences pertained to criminal activities, including assault and robbery, recorded between 2018 and 2024. Yusuf was detained as per provisions of MDPA Act, after the detaining authority’s subjective satisfaction that he was a dangerous person within the meaning of the Act.

Advocate Aisha Z Ansari, representing Yusuf, submitted that no urgency was shown by the detaining authority or the sponsoring authority in initiating action against him. She further contended that he was not served with the Urdu translation of witness’ in-camera statements, which influenced his ability to challenge the detention.

Additional public prosecutor SV Gavand opposed the submissions and stated that the sponsoring authority, i.e., senior police inspector of Ayesha Nagar police station, had on April 8, 2024, forwarded a proposal for Yusuf’s detention under the MPDA Act to the additional superintendent of police, Malegaon, Nashik (Rural), which was received by the detaining authority on April 25, 2024.

On the issue of in-camera witness statements, the prosecution submitted that original Marathi statements were furnished to the detainee, although Urdu translations were not furnished.

The division bench of justices Sarang V Kotwal and SM Modak observed that there was an unexplained and unreasonable delay in passing the detention order, as nothing appeared to have happened between April 25, 2024, when the proposal for detention was received by the authority, and July 30, 2024, when the detention order was issued.

The court also noted that Yusuf was conversant only in Urdu, and detaining authorities were aware of this. They had provided him with Urdu translations of the grounds of the detention and the detention order, but not of the Marathi in-camera statements.

“The detainee was deprived of making the earliest effective representation, challenging the order of the detention, thereby affecting his valuable right under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India, which mandates the clear communication of grounds of detention,” the court said, quashing his detention order and ordering his release from Nashik Central Prison.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC quashes detention over language barrier
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On