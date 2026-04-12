...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC stays charity commissioner’s order on Asiatic Society elections

The elections were scheduled for March 14, but were stopped on March 13 through an order that also appointed a committee to oversee the society’s day-to-day affairs and prepare a fresh voters’ list. The order stated that a new election schedule would be announced only after finalising the list of eligible voters

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:52 am IST
By HT correspondent
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has stayed the charity commissioner’s order that halted the Asiatic Society of Mumbai’s elections a day before they were to be held, observing that the decision appeared to violate principles of natural justice.

Mumbai, India - May 29, 2023: An outside view of Asiatic Society Library, at Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The elections were scheduled for March 14, but were stopped on March 13 through an order that also appointed a committee to oversee the society’s day-to-day affairs and prepare a fresh voters’ list. The order stated that a new election schedule would be announced only after finalising the list of eligible voters.

The move was challenged by presidential candidate and senior journalist Kumar Ketkar along with other petitioners. Hearing the matter, a single bench of justice Farhan Dubash noted that the order had been passed without issuing prior notice.

The petitioners have also claimed that no opportunity was given by the charity commissioner to any member or the institution to be heard before passing the order, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the process.

 
charity commissioner elections
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / HC stays charity commissioner’s order on Asiatic Society elections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.