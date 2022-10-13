HC to BMC:Exercise discretion while removing political hoardings during election

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove illegal hoardings based on the recommendations of the nodal committee, but added a word of caution, and asked the civic body to exercise discretion while removing hoardings put up during elections which are permitted by the Election Code of Conduct.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court made the oral observation in light of Andheri East bypoll and upcoming BMC elections, but added that illegal hoardings put up by political parties could be pulled down.

HC also asked the BMC to consider the suggestions made by the state nodal committee to have dedicated spots in the city for putting up hoardings, maintaining and updating the database of permissions granted, embossing QR code on hoardings for easy verification of permissions and requisitioning special vehicles to remove hoardings.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik while hearing the public interest litigation against illegal hoardings was informed that various civic bodies across the state had complied with the HC directions and illegal hoardings had been removed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench was informed by advocate Bhupesh Samant that in places like Ulhasnagar, the violators had removed the illegal hoardings put up by them following the court directions. Advocate Vinod Sangvikar submitted that representing Ichalkaranji corporation was the first civic body in the state to claim to be hoarding free.

Advocate Uday Warunjikar for a petitioner, who filed a contempt petition against some persons for putting up illegal hoardings in Satara despite a court order restraining political parties from allowing members to do so, reiterated that with the state seeing elections like the Andheri bypoll and local body elections, political parties would have a field day and would again be in contempt of court orders, hence a general directions should be issued asking civic authorities to pull down all hoardings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After hearing the submissions, the bench however said that the Election Code of Conduct permitted political parties to put up hoardings to campaign for their candidates hence only those hoardings that were not having requisite permissions should be pulled down. The bench also noted that the suggestion of the nodal committee of having designated spots for putting up hoardings should be explored by respective civic bodies depending on the availability of appropriate spots through their jurisdiction.

The bench has posted hearing of the PIL to December.