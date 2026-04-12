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HC to hotel: Water will be restored if 23.89 cr is deposited in the court

In an interim order passed on Wednesday, a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Aarti Sathe said that SHL’s water connection would be restored as soon as the company’s director files an undertaking stating that ₹23.89 crore would be deposited with the high court’s registry in four weeks

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked Sahara Hospitality Limited (SHL), that runs Hotel Sahara Star near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to deposit 23.89 cr in the court for restoration of the hotel’s water supply. The order comes amid an ongoing dispute over property tax between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and SHL.

Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In an interim order passed on Wednesday, a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Aarti Sathe said that SHL’s water connection would be restored as soon as the company’s director files an undertaking stating that 23.89 crore would be deposited with the high court’s registry in four weeks.

SHL’s counsel told the court that the BMC had sent demand notices to the company regarding three of its properties, trying to recover the alleged arrears of property taxes since 2001. SHL told the court that the civic body had taken this action calling it a “provisional assessment”, which is a temporary determination of the tax liability made when the actual, final tax amount is to be decided later.

While the BMC has been asked to file its reply in four weeks, the case has been posted for further hearing after six weeks.

 
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