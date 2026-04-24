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HC upholds order halting Asiatic Society polls

A single-judge bench of Justice Farhan Dubhash noted that the charity commissioner had given adequate notice to the society’s office bearers, and had also given them sufficient time to consider the report

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene after the charity commissioner’s order stayed elections to the Asiatic Society of Mumbai and ordered an interim administrative mechanism in light of irregularities in the trust’s functioning and the electoral process.

Wooden gavel and books on wooden table

A single-judge bench of Justice Farhan Dubhash noted that the charity commissioner had given adequate notice to the society’s office bearers, and had also given them sufficient time to consider the report. “No case of patent illegality or manifest arbitrariness is made out by the petitioners which would warrant interference by this court,” the bench said.

The dispute arose over delayed elections to the managing committee of the Asiatic Society, a public charitable trust and the oldest public research library in Mumbai. Elections scheduled for November 2025 were repeatedly postponed primarily on account of issues relating to the non-finalisation of the voters’ list. Ultimately, elections were to be held on March 14, 2026 and the election was notified on February 26.

“The charity commissioner has done exactly that and nothing more. No interference is warranted in the orders. No case for the same has been made out,” the court concluded.

 
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