Heavy rain derails in city

Mumbai: After two days of reeling under heavy showers, the city witnessed scantier rainfall on Saturday between 8.30am and 5:30pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which recorded 3.8mm in Colaba, while Santacruz saw 1.6 mm rainfall.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city received an average rainfall of 1.24mm, the eastern suburbs received 6.21mm, and the western suburbs received 7.15mm. Three incidents of tree fall and three short circuits were also reported in the city.

In the 24 hours till 8:30am on Saturday, the city was under an ‘orange alert’ IMD recorded 53mm rainfall in the city, whereas Santacruz IMD station registered 76mm rainfall. This fell short of over 110mm expected for the city by the IMD.

Mumbai and Palghar are on a ‘green’ alert for Sunday, indicating moderate rains. Thane continues to be on a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall at isolated places expected. Post Sunday, all three districts are on green alert, till Wednesday.

“The rain will recede now for the next few days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather. “By September 14, there are chances of heavy rains. The monsoon will likely continue till the third week of September.”