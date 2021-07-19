Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert for city: Latest updates

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra continue to be battered by incessant rains which has disrupted normal life. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas of Mumbai and its suburbs including Bhandup, Chembur, Andheri. Incidents of landslides, house collapses and electrocutions have also been seen in the city and surrounding areas.

On Sunday, Mumbai received 235mm of rain in four hours, between 12am and 4am and at least 31 people lost their lives in rain related incidents.

The rain intensity reduced for a brief period on Monday but picked up as the day progressed and inundation was reported in several areas. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no fresh deaths were reported in Mumbai on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

> The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

> Five members of a family, including three minors, were killed on Monday as a boulder crashed into a slum colony in Thane district’s Kalwa area, according to news agency PTI.

> The local train services, which is one of the most crucial modes of public transportation in Mumbai, were briefly disrupted between Thane and Diva.

> Three people have been feared drowned in Raigad district on Monday as they ventured out to water bodies.

> News agency ANI reported on Monday that a four-year-old boy fell into a manhole in the Nallasopara area of Palghar.

> Civic body officials said on Monday that bus services of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) are running normally.

> Nineteen people were killed in the Mahul area of Mumbai's Chembur after a retaining wall collapsed on some houses due to a landslide on Sunday.