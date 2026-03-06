Mumbai: Maharashtra’s High Power Committee has greenlit the redevelopment of nearly 200 acres spread across three major clusters in the city. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), which will execute the redevelopment projects, will soon initiate the process to float tenders calling for bids, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. High power panel greenlights revamp of 3 clusters in city

“The meeting where the three projects were approved was held last week, but the minutes are pending,” said Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Mhada. “Once the minutes are signed, further documentation and procedures will be initiated.”

Among the three, the largest land parcel is at Bandra Reclamation, covering 98 acres. A total of 1,688 families who reside on the plot will have to be rehoused. The plot in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Andheri West measures around 70 acres and involves redevelopment of 4,973 tenements, while the plot in Adarsh Nagar, Worli measures around 17 acres and involves 863 rehabilitation units.

The Mhada has, through its construction and development model in the past couple of years, initiated the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Goregaon West, Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowkie, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Sion and Aram Nagar in Versova.

On Thursday, a milestone was achieved in the project of revamping GTB Nagar, with a tripartite development agreement being signed between Mhada, concerned cooperative housing societies and Rustomjee, the appointed developer.

For the redevelopment of Aram Nagar, a provisional offer letter has been issued to Godrej Properties, said Jaiswal.

“The offer letter is a pre-cursor to initiating groundwork. A final letter awarding the redevelopment project will be issued sometime next week,” Jaiswal said.

In November 2025, the Maharashtra cabinet had approved a policy for integrated and cluster redevelopment of Mhada colonies measuring 20 acres and above. Under the policy, concerned developers are required to obtain consent from every housing society that is part of a project, instead of obtaining consent from individual property owners.

Mumbai and its suburbs have 56 Mhada colonies measuring 20 acres and above, said officials.