Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hindustani Bhau, arrested for 'inciting' student protests in Maharashtra, granted bail
mumbai news

Hindustani Bhau, arrested for 'inciting' student protests in Maharashtra, granted bail

The YouTube personality, whose real name is Vikas Fhatak, was arrested on February 1, a day after four cities in the state, including Mumbai, witnessed protests against offline exams.
YouTuber Vikas Fhatak aka ‘Hindustani Bhau’
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

YouTube personality Hindustani Bhau was on Thursday granted bail by a sessions court in Mumbai, nearly two weeks after he was arrested by Dharavi Police for allegedly inciting students in Maharashtra to protest against offline exams, and demand that their papers be held online instead.

Also Read | Students respond to Hindustani Bhau’s call, protest offline exams for classes 10, 12

“Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi students orotest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1 by Dharavi Police,” news agency ANI quoted advocate Aniket Nikam, who is representing Fhatak, as saying.

 

RELATED STORIES

Hindustani Bhau was arrested on February 1, a day after students protested in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Osmanabad demanding cancellation of offline exams. The protest in Nagpur turned violent, with some protestors pelting stones and damaging a school bus.

According to police, Fhatak, who is also a former contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss, released a video, in which he said that if the mode of exams was not changed, he would protest outside the house of Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra's minister of education.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau tenders apology; says cause was right but got misused

After the video went viral, students protested outside Gaikwad's residence, in Mumbai's Dharavi.

On February 2, the police booked Fhatak under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
CTET Result 2021 LIVE
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP