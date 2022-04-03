Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman’s electrocardiogram (ECG) test.
The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. “The curtains were drawn but he still came inside while I was in that compromising position. I feel exposed and embarrassed and my privacy is violated. The hospital should have ensured that as a patient I feel safe,” she said.
The victim, who has also written to one of the managers of the hospital, said that though she had requested the concerned nurse to do the ECG in a private room, the nurse had assured her no one would come in.
The hospital is yet to take any action against the housekeeping staff and the concerned nurse for breach of patient privacy. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
“We will certainly investigate this incident in the next two working days and take appropriate action,” said the hospital spokesperson.
The spokesperson also clarified, “The housekeeping staff was unaware of the patient inside and entered the cubicle to retrieve the ECG machine. He immediately rushed out and informed the nurse. The duty manager was informed and came to the emergency department. She investigated the matter and realised the error had been made unknowingly. However, the manager and the housekeeping staff and the nurse profusely apologised for the mistake.”
Earlier this week, Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle, suspended a visiting consultant for alleged sexual harassment that came to light after a Twitter thread went viral.
-
Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.
-
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba offers prayers at Kashi temples, says he is feeling blessed
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered prayers at three prominent temples in Varanasi (Kashi) on Sunday. These temples included the Kaal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath and Samrajyeshwar Pashupatinath shrines. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand welcome accorded to him in Varanasi. The Nepal PM and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba reached Varanasi earlier in the day. Cultural programmes were performed at 15 locations on the way.
-
Anti-encroachment drive to continue in Pune despite opposition
PUNE The anti-encroachment drive will continue from Monday despite demands from the opposition to stop it. The drive was not conducted on occasion of Gudi Padwa and Sunday, said PMC officials. The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.
-
Fuel prices go up for 11th time since March 22
Mumbai For the 11th time since March 22, fuel prices were hiked in the city on Sunday, pushing a litre of petrol close to the ₹120-mark. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively. On Saturday a litre of petrol was available at ₹117.57, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.79.
-
Under construction Sus-Pashan bridge irks commuters
PUNE The redevelopment work of the Sus-Pashan bridge which was expected to be completed in March 2022 continues to irk commuters as it is going on at a very slow clip. The work is being overseen by the special project department of the Pune Municipal Corporation under the guidelines of the National Highway Authority of India. Commuters have to use alternate roads such as Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
