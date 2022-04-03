Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy

Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman’s electrocardiogram (ECG) test.

The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. “The curtains were drawn but he still came inside while I was in that compromising position. I feel exposed and embarrassed and my privacy is violated. The hospital should have ensured that as a patient I feel safe,” she said.

The victim, who has also written to one of the managers of the hospital, said that though she had requested the concerned nurse to do the ECG in a private room, the nurse had assured her no one would come in.

The hospital is yet to take any action against the housekeeping staff and the concerned nurse for breach of patient privacy. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.

“We will certainly investigate this incident in the next two working days and take appropriate action,” said the hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson also clarified, “The housekeeping staff was unaware of the patient inside and entered the cubicle to retrieve the ECG machine. He immediately rushed out and informed the nurse. The duty manager was informed and came to the emergency department. She investigated the matter and realised the error had been made unknowingly. However, the manager and the housekeeping staff and the nurse profusely apologised for the mistake.”

Earlier this week, Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle, suspended a visiting consultant for alleged sexual harassment that came to light after a Twitter thread went viral.