Bhiwandi

History sheeter arrested from UP in house breaking cases

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested a 28-year-old history-from Uttar Pradesh in connection with house-breaking case and detected seven cases. He has been booked in 22 cases earlier across the Thane commissionerate, Panvel, and Palghar, police sources said.

The history-sheeter has been identified as Rajesh Arvind Rajbhar, 28 who resided in Ambernath and originally belonged to the Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said a case was filed by Omkar Vilash Bhatkar, a resident of Dombivli on August 30 of this year. He stated in the FIR that he went to his village to close the house and unidentified thieves broke the main door of his house to enter, break the locker, and decamped with gold and silver ornaments. Thereafter, he approached to police station and lodged a case against an unidentified person. A case was booked under section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offense punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on a tip-off, the police formed a team and despatched them to Uttar Pradesh. They learnt that the accused was working in brick kilns in the Lalgang area in Azamgarh, UP and laid a trap nearby and nabbed him on October 30 while he was on his way on the bike to home, police said.

Ashok Honmane, Senior Police Inspector, Manpada Police Station said, “We have learned that Rajbhar has committed the same kind of 22 offenses earlier and was released on bail. He revealed during the interrogation that he had committed another seven offences in Dombivli and Navi Mumbai. We have seized 343-gram gold of ₹21 lakh from the possession of the Rajbhar.”

Honmane further added that during the investigation and contacted other police stations and came to know about 22 cases booked against him. Five cases from Ambernath, five from Kolsewadi, four from Badlapur West, two from Shivaji Nagar police, two from Dombivli, One from Kalyan Taluka, one from Shil-Daighar, two from Vishnunagar police station.

Investigation officer Sunil Tarmale, Manpada police station said, “The accused was married three years back. He has been even divorced. He was in the city for the last five years. He was released on bail in all 22 cases from the court earlier. We have scanned the CCTV footage of the areas where the incident occurred. Later with the help of technical intelligence, we reached up to the accused”.

Police said that the accused was produced in court on November 2 and placed into police custody till November 7.

