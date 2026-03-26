History-sheeter held for slitting estate agent’s throat

Mumbai: A history-sheeter from Nalasopara East was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old estate agent by slashing his neck following a dispute over a flat sale. The accused was arrested within four hours of the crime. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased, Shubham Tiwari, and the accused, Pintu Thakur, had an ongoing dispute over a property transaction and had met at a local bar to discuss the issue on Tuesday night. At around 10.30 pm, the two allegedly got into another argument and a fight broke out, after which they dispursed.

“Tiwari began walking back to his house in Jijai Nagar, Moregaon, when Thakur reportedly followed him on a motorcycle. When he caught up with Tiwari, Thakur pulled out a knife and slit his neck before fleeing on his two-wheeler,” said a police officer.

Passersby said Tiwari was bleeding profusely and collapsed. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment in the early hours of Wednesday. Police registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent the body for post-mortem.

Thakur, who allegedly went into hiding after the incident, was arrested from an associate’s house in Nalasopara on Wednesday afternoon. Police said multiple cases of assault and criminal intimidation have previously been registered against him at Tulinj police station.

“We have arrested the accused and recovered the knife used in the crime. He will be produced before the court on Thursday,” a Tulinj police officer said.