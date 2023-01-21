Hit-and-run: One dead, 3 injured as car hits pedestrians, bike

Mumbai: A pedestrian died and three, including a biker, were injured after a speeding four-wheeler reportedly hit them in Andheri (East) on Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 6:30pm opposite Marol Bus Stop, MIDC, Andheri East.

The driver and another occupant of the car, who were in an inebriated state, had escaped the scene, but were arrested later.

The duo has been identified as Sandeep Shantaram Bankar, 42, and Steven Lawrence Rodriquez, 38. Both residents of Andheri.

The police said that the complainant Jagan Gade, 41, was heading towards his home on his motorcycle when the car hit him. Bankar was driving the four-wheeler.

“Bankar drove the car under the influence of alcohol and lost control over the wheels and hit the pedestrian and those standing at the bus stop and other motorists on the road,” a police officer said.

The injured were rushed to a local civic hospital.

“The accused did not stop or help the injured persons and escaped the scene. However, later they were arrested from their homes by the police,” an officer from the MIDC police station said.

The accused have been arrested under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.