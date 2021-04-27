Hospital claims oxygen shortage, TMC says supply sufficient

On Monday, Rajesh Shetty, a Waghbil resident in Thane, received a call from Horizon Prime Hospital to make provisions for oxygen. Shetty’s uncle has been admitted to the hospital since the past fortnight. He was told to shift the patient or make arrangements for oxygen.

Meanwhile, the patient checked with Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) war room that claimed there was enough oxygen with the said hospital and there was no need to shift.

“All through the day, I was busy going back and forth with the hospital staff and TMC to understand the situation. The hospital also gave me in writing that there was an oxygen shortage. However, the treatment was going on,” said Shetty.

Meanwhile, Dr Hrushikesh Vaidya, medical director of Horizon Prime Hospital, said, “There is a perennial shortage of oxygen everywhere. We are facing a similar situation, and hence, alerted the patient’s relatives. Those who wish to shift, we are giving them that option.”

Vaijanti Deogekar, TMC health officer, said, “We are in the process of conducting an oxygen audit of all the hospitals and Covid centres. In the next three days we shall complete the audit, after which the oxygen issue will be resolved.”

On Monday, Rajesh Shetty, a Waghbil resident in Thane, received a call from Horizon Prime Hospital to make provisions for oxygen. Shetty’s uncle has been admitted to the hospital since the past fortnight. He was told to shift the patient or make arrangements for oxygen. Meanwhile, the patient checked with Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) war room that claimed there was enough oxygen with the said hospital and there was no need to shift. “All through the day, I was busy going back and forth with the hospital staff and TMC to understand the situation. The hospital also gave me in writing that there was an oxygen shortage. However, the treatment was going on,” said Shetty. Meanwhile, Dr Hrushikesh Vaidya, medical director of Horizon Prime Hospital, said, “There is a perennial shortage of oxygen everywhere. We are facing a similar situation, and hence, alerted the patient’s relatives. Those who wish to shift, we are giving them that option.” Vaijanti Deogekar, TMC health officer, said, “We are in the process of conducting an oxygen audit of all the hospitals and Covid centres. In the next three days we shall complete the audit, after which the oxygen issue will be resolved.”