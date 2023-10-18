Hot-pursuit: Cops nab robbers after chasing them for 10kms on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Mumbai: Two constables attached to the highway traffic police chased two notorious robbers on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for 10 kilometres and arrested them. The accused – identified as Ketan Dinesh Solanki, 24, and Subham Satish Jadhav, 24, both residents of Nalasopara – were wanted for many highway robberies in the past.

According to the police, the duo on Monday stealthily approached an 18-year-old woman, who was walking on the service road in Vasai, on a motorcycle, snatched her mobile phone worth ₹15,000 and fled. Constables Avinash Pansare and Subhash Nanaar were on patrolling duty on the highway near Vasai when they heard the woman screaming for help. The policemen on a two-wheeler approached her and enquired why she was screaming for help.

“As we approached the girl, she was in tears and told us that the men on a bike had snatched her phone and fled towards Virar,” Pansare said, adding that without wasting time, they chased the motorcycle and noticed that the number plate of the bike had been covered with a cloth.

“We chased the bike for more than 10 kilometres when we came close to the robbers. Our bikes were travelling parallel to each other. Then I grabbed the collar of the pillion rider and made him get off the bike,” said Pansare. “I got off the bike and held the pillion rider, as Nanaar followed the rider. After a few kilometres, Nanaar was able to intercept the biker and arrest him.”

The Pelhar police have registered at least 12 cases against the Solanki and Jadhav who usually target the mobile phones of pillion riders and auto drivers.

“The two men have committed several robberies in our jurisdiction by mugging auto drivers and truck drivers. They usually hide the number plate of the bike and wear helmets, hence, it becomes difficult for the victims to identify them,” an officer from Pelhar police station said, adding that another case was registered against the two on Monday evening.

