Hours before inauguration, MMRDA renames one more Metro station in Borivali

Mumbai: Hours before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to flag off Metro 2A and 7, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced that it is renaming one more station in Borivali owing to the demand from the locals. The MMRDA had earlier rechristened 15 of 17 stations on the Metro 2A corridor to make it more location-specific.

Mandapeshwar Metro station on line 2A will now be known as IC Colony Metro station, as demanded by locals.

Thackeray is scheduled to inaugurate operations of Metro-2A between Dahisar and Dahanukarvadi, and Metro-7 between Dahisar East and Aarey around 4 pm on Saturday. Thereafter, operations for the public will likely begin on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

“We have got representation for changing name of Mandapeshwar Metro station to IC Colony Metro station. Hence, we will change it. Even earlier, we have made changes as per the local demands,” said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA.

Last month, the MMRDA had announced that the Upper Dahisar station will be renamed Anand Nagar station on the demand of the residents of the Anand Nagar area, where the station is located. Besides, the names of several other Metro stations in Borivali, Kandivali and Malad were also changed.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, Shiv Sena leader and former corporator, said, “We had demanded to change the name of Mandapeshwar Metro station to IC Colony Metro station. Another demand was of changing the name was of Pahadi Eksar Metro station to Shimpoli.”

Ghosalkar added, “We have been informed that our demand has been accepted and the change in the names will be reflected.”

The two Metro corridors will be operational for 15 hours daily between 6 am to 9 pm. The fare structure will be between ₹10 to ₹50. Initially, people will have to buy tickets daily and passes will be issued after two months.

According to MMRDA officials, the entire corridor between Dahisar and Andheri will be operational by October. Currently, the first phase between Dahisar to Kandivali for Metro-2A and Dahisar to Aarey for Metro-7 will be opened to the public.

