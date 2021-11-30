How can we check commuters’ vax certificates, ask bus, taxi drivers

MUMBAI Although the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) asked its 27 bus depots in the city to check vaccination certificates before allowing passengers to board buses, commuters and bus conductors have raised doubt over its feasibility.

They have also pointed out the potential overcrowding outside bus depots and bus stops, long queues and delay in the operation of buses.

Maharashtra government on Saturday issued an order allowing only fully vaccinated passengers to travel by public transport.

Bus operators, black and yellow taxi drivers have raised their apprehension about the order and said that they have already suffered losses during the lockdowns. They can’t afford to allow only vaccinated commuters.

The BEST on late Saturday evening circulated the Maharashtra government order to its bus depots. However, a few conductors and bus drivers said that they were not aware of any such order and if implemented, it would create confusion.

“We do not know about any such order yet but it is nearly impossible to check all the passengers. Checking and permitting passengers will lead to long queues at bus stops, particularly, during office hours,” said a BEST conductor who did not want to be named.

The employees pointed out BEST needs to develop a mechanism to check the certificates to avoid delay and confusion.

Passengers have stated that though allowing vaccinated passengers in buses and other public transport is a good measure, but the implementation is difficult.

“The implementation would not be practical due to the number of passengers travelling during peak hours,” said Aarti Sharma, a Bandra resident.

Shirish Deshpande of the Mumbai Grahak Panchy (MGP), stated that although the government’s quick action is appreciated, passengers should be permitted to travel at their own risk. “The government can put stringent measures and charge fines but there could be some unreasonable restrictions. Social distance outside the bus stops could also be reduced,” said Deshpande, chairman, MGP.

BEST officials have stated that a process will be developed in the coming days which would be implemented across the bus depots. “The initial order of the state government was circulated to the depot managers. We will develop a process as to how vaccine certificates will be checked,” said a senior BEST official.

Taxi unions have stated that they have asked drivers to display a placard stating ‘no vaccination, no ride’ but said it is impossible for drivers to check vaccination certificates.

“The drivers have suffered severe losses throughout the lockdowns. It is impossible to check every passenger’s certificate as it will increase the monetary loss. All coronavirus protocols will be followed by taxi drivers,” said AL Quadros, leader of the Mumbai Taximen Union.

