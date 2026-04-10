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HR manager held in Nashik BPO harassment case; probe on alleged cover-up role

Nashik police arrest BPO HR manager in sexual harassment case; probe underway into alleged role in suppressing complaints and internal cover-up.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 02:56 pm IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta, Nashik
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A 51-year-old human resources (HR) manager of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm was arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged sexual abuse and harassment case involving multiple employees, commissioner of police for Nashik City Sandeep Karnik said.

HR manager of Nashik BPO firm held amid sexual harassment probe involving multiple employees.

The Nashik city police on Thursday had served a notice to the HR manager, a resident of Lullanagar in Pune, seeking an explanation of her role in a case in which six employees have been arrested on charges of sexual abuse and harassment.

Karnik said that nine employees of the firm had lodged complaints against seven senior officials of the company, including the HR manager, for alleged sexual abuse, harassment, and hurting religious sentiments.

The case first came to light after a woman employee lodged a complaint at Deolali police station on March 26, accusing a senior colleague of rape. Subsequently, eight more employees — including one male staffer — filed complaints in phases at Mumbai Naka police station, with the last FIR registered on April 3, alleging sexual harassment.

Police officers said that the HR manager is likely to be produced along with the other six accused in the case, whose police remand ends today.

 
harassment case sexual abuse
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