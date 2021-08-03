HSC result: 1,300 colleges in Mumbai division get perfect score

Announcement of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results brought cheer not only to students but to colleges in the Mumbai division as well. Over 1,300 managed to get a 100% success rate in Class 12 results, a big boost compared to only 49 and 70 colleges in the same division who had managed the feat in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Mumbai division, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar has around 1,570 junior colleges and almost every year, only a handful of colleges would manage a 100% pass rate.

“Since the scores this year were depending on internals and students’ performance in previous years, it was not difficult for colleges to achieve such a feat. We are surprised some colleges still managed 98-99% pass percentage when they could have scored a full 100%,” said a senior official from the Mumbai divisional board office.

He further added that colleges, where students have failed, have either been students who could not be reached for internal examinations due to network issues or those who dropped out of Class 12 altogether this year.

“The 100% pass rate is a record that most colleges wish to achieve. However, this year, it has become possible for many. Until now, only those colleges with a small number of Class 12 students had managed to boast of this score, but this year, colleges with thousands of students have managed a 100% success rate,” said the vice-principal of a junior college in Thane.

Scrapping of board exams this year meant colleges had to use a 30-30-40 formula to assess students where 30% weightage each will be given to Class 10 and 11 marks and 40% to Class 12 internals marks and students’ performance in the year.

“A big chunk of the efforts in order to achieve 100% results goes to the teachers this year. Not only did they keep online classes interactive and fun for students throughout the year, but also made sure no student missed an internal test by sending regular reminders to all,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College in Bandra, which also managed 100% success rate across all three streams.