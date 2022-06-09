HSC results kick off MU’s pre-admission registration process for UG

Mumbai: The announcement of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results on Wednesday kicked off the pre-admission registration process for undergraduate (UG) courses at the University of Mumbai (MU), a schedule for which was announced late evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starting Thursday, June 9, admission forms will be made available online as well as offline, until June 20. Similarly, the varsity is opening the online portal mum.digitaluniversity.ac, for pre-admission registration from June 9, until June 20.

“We have directed principals of all affiliated colleges to ensure that the admission process is conducted online so as to avoid large gatherings of students on campus for admissions. All in-house admissions will be conducted between June 10 and June 20 this year,” stated a circular released by the varsity on Wednesday.

Until 2021, HSC would be the last of the board results to be announced, making way for the admissions process to UG courses to commence immediately. This year, however, state universities will have to wait for class 12 results of other school boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC), before announcing the entire schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While students from non-state boards are worried about losing out on seats in degree colleges due to the delay in the announcement of their results, state board students too, have their own concerns.

“My plan is to change my college and opt for admission to one of the best arts colleges in the city. But this year, in-house quota admissions will be over even before the open category admissions begin, which means, I will either have to pay the fees and block a seat in my own college or let go of this seat and hope to get admission in a college of my choice. This will be tricky,” said Monish Saanghvi, an HSC student.

Entrance exams for most UG professional courses will be held between the last week of June and mid-August this year. All entrance tests to be held by the state common entrance test (CET) cell too, will mostly be held in August, said, officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON