HT journalist Ram Parmar passes away

Hindustan Times journalist and the go-to man for stories in Palghar district, Ram Parmar, died on Thursday following a heart attack. Parmar, 58, had been hospitalised for gastroenteritis on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, where media coverage is mostly focused on the island city and certain swish suburbs, Parmar consistently brought stories from Palghar – a district in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that has, in recent years, become an affordable residential destination for many Mumbaiites. But for his persistent and diligent reporting from the area, Palghar would have gone underrepresented in the media. Some of his recent stories for this newspaper included reporting on cases of Zika virus there, a family’s suicide pact gone wrong and several other crime and civic stories from the region.

Before he joined Hindustan Times in Mumbai in 2016, Parmar had worked with Free Press Journal, Mumbai Mirror and Mid-day. Journalists in the city knew him for his twinkly-eyed persistence in pitching stories from Palghar. Parmar who studied at the Military School in Nashik was an avid reader. It was his love for reading that led him to switch careers from working at his father’s electric bulb-manufacturing unit to becoming a journalist.

