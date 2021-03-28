Huge crowd at Mumbai’s Dadar vegetable market despite soaring Covid-19 cases

A huge crowd, not complying with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, was seen at the vegetable market in Mumbai's Dadar on Sunday even as the city is reporting a massive spike in daily cases. On Saturday, the city logged the highest single-day spike of 6,130 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease taking the total tally to 391,791.

Maharashtra is contributing the most to the rising cases across the country. In the last 24 hours, the state added 35,726 cases, which is nearly 57% of the total new cases in the country.

Besides Mumbai, the other major areas that contributed to Saturday’s jump include Pune district with 6,591 cases, Nagpur district with 3,741 new cases, Nashik district with 3,515 and Aurangabad district with 1501. Close to Mumbai, Thane city and its rural areas reported 939 and 481 new cases, respectively. Navi Mumbai reported 827 new cases, while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 859 cases.

Amid fears that a second wave of the viral disease may be worst than the first one, which was brought under control by November last year, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a statewide night curfew from 8pm to 7am Sunday onwards.

Following the possibility of increased spread of the virus due to the festival season, Maharashtra government has said those who flouted restrictions will be penalised ₹1,000. The state has also decided to shut beaches, gardens between 8pm and 7am.

The restrictions will remain in place till April 15.

As people fail wear follow Covid-19 protocols and come out in public places without wearing mask, the state will impose a fine of ₹500. At present, Mumbai imposes a fine of ₹200 but the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shall issue a separate order increasing the fine to ₹500, according to officials. The BMC is also expected to curb shop timings.

Any person found spitting in public places in Maharashtra will be fined ₹1,000, according to the state government order. It added that all restaurants will remain closed from 8pm to 7am. However, home delivery and takeaway from restaurants will be allowed during the said time. Maharashtra has completely banned social, cultural, political, religious gatherings.