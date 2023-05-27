Fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy

A fire broke out at a high-rise at Peddar road in Mumbai's Breach Candy on Saturday night. The level 1 blaze was reported on the 12th and 14th floors of the building at around 10 pm, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No injuries have been reported yet.

Fire breaks out at a high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy. (Twitter)

News agency ANI reported that two people were rescued from the 12th floor through the staircase while some are still trapped inside the building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

