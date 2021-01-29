ICSE board: Academic year to begin in March; Mumbai schools fear losing summer break

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which runs ICSE schools in the country, has clarified that even as it is yet to declare the dates for its board exams, schools will reopen as per the old schedule for the academic year 2021-22.

In a circular issued on its official website recently, the board has stated that the new academic year for schools under the board will remain as it was before. “Schools affiliated to the council shall be from the middle of March to the first week of June. Hill schools affiliated to the board shall begin their new academic year from February,” the circular further states.

The circular came as a response to several requests sent by heads of schools affiliated with the board demanding clarity on the new academic year in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak and the expected delay in the board exams.

Principals said they were worried about teachers not getting a summer break with this. “If the academic year begins as scheduled and board exams are delayed, teachers will be busy throughout the year,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal of Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Vile Parle.

Most schools in the city have scheduled exams for Class 9 students in February. “Due to Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant safety protocols, more teachers will be required for exam work like invigilation. By the time this would be done, the new academic year would begin followed by board exams,” said a teacher.

Parents also said they were hoping the board gives some clarity on the academic calendar for 2021-22. “For Class 10 ISC students who will write their exams this year, there will be no break between the board exams and the beginning of Class 11 which will be too hectic,” said a parent.