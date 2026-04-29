MUMBAI: The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) is considering relinquishing its ‘deemed-to-be university’ status, citing a lack of financial benefits under Central Government schemes. A proposal is expected to be placed before its Board of Governors, with a final decision to follow. ICT considers relinquishing ‘deemed university’ status

The deemed status grants institutions academic autonomy, including the freedom to design curricula, conduct examinations, award degrees, and access research funding. However, ICT officials say the designation has not translated into tangible financial support.

“Despite the autonomy, the institute has not received funding under any Central schemes. In fact, the status has limited access to certain funding avenues,” a senior official from the higher and technical education department said.

Officials pointed out that ICT is ineligible for schemes such as PM-USHA due to its deemed status. State support, too, remains restricted, prompting the institute to explore transitioning into a full-fledged technological university.

Founded in 1933 as the University Department of Chemical Technology under the University of Bombay (now University of Mumbai), ICT became a deemed university in 2008 and has since built a strong reputation in chemical engineering and technology education.

An official involved in the matter said that a formal proposal on giving up the deemed status is yet to be placed before the Board of Governors of the university. However, the proposal is yet to be formally tabled before the governing body, and it would be appropriate to comment on the matter only after the Governing Body has articulated its stance. The source further added that an assessment would be conducted to determine whether this decision would in any way compromise the institution’s academic autonomy.

ICT currently enjoys ‘Elite Status’ and ‘Centre of Excellence’ recognition from the Maharashtra government, which could help preserve its academic independence even if it transitions to a state technological university.

If the shift materialises, ICT could become eligible for schemes of both the Central and state governments, including the proposed CM-USHA, modelled on PM-USHA.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Anirudha Pandit, was unavailable for comment.