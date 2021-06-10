Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News / 'If administration works properly…': Mumbai mayor on Malad building collapse
mumbai news

‘If administration works properly…’: Mumbai mayor on Malad building collapse

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that despite meetings, if no action is taken to stop incidents like these, ‘we will continue to face questions.’
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Rescue operations all collapse site (HT Photos)

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that incidents like the collapse of a residential building in the city's Malad area will not occur if "administration works properly."

11 dead, including 7 children, as building collapses in Mumbai's Malad

"Last year, I had called for a meeting of all the officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), collectorate and Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) to discuss illegal structures. If despite meetings there is no action, then we will continue to face questions like who is responsible. Instead of looking at who is in power, if the administration works properly, such incidents will not occur," Pednekar said, interacting with the media.

Rain brings Mumbai to a halt again

"Today, 11 people, including children, have died. Occupants must be moved out immediately whenever a building is put under C category," she further said. A "C" category building in Mumbai is one which is found to be beyond repair, and thus has to be demolished.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eight minors, below the age of 18, are among those who lost their lives in the incident. Among the deceased, identities of eight are yet to be verified.

Follow all latest updates on Mumbai rains here

The building, BMC officials said, collapsed at 11:52pm on Wednesday as Mumbai faced heavy monsoon rains the entire day. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), another agency involved in rescue operations, said on Thursday morning that search operations are being carried out by removing the debris and are likely to continue for the next four-five hours.

"Saddened to know about the loss of lives in the Malad building collapse incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of injured. We demand immediate assistance to the families, in-depth inquiry and action against all responsible," former chief minister and leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, tweeted.

mumbai monsoon brihanmumbai corporation
