MUMBAI: Mihir Kotecha, a BJP MLA from Mulund who filed his nomination for the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, talked about his vision for the constituency in an interaction with the HT Mumbai team on Monday. The 49-year-old businessman started his political career 34 years ago with the BJP and is currently the treasurer of the party’s Maharashtra unit. In the 2014 assembly elections, he lost from Wadala by a small margin. ‘If elected, I will shift dumping grounds out of Mumbai’

Q: What are your top promises to Mumbai North East constituents?

A: I have taken steps to ensure an alignment between people’s aspirations and my objectives. I have actively sought suggestions from constituents, which I plan to incorporate into my micro manifesto. I have received 450 so far.

One of my primary initiatives involves the establishment of a Mulund Terminus. Recognising the significant number of people from the Konkan region who reside in our constituency, many of whom travel back and forth multiple times each year, this terminus will serve as a vital transportation hub. If this terminus becomes reality, it will help over 15 lakh residents of Mulund, Bhandup and Vikhroli.

I am also committed to addressing the issues surrounding the dumping grounds at Bhandup and Vikhroli. When I was visiting certain areas in Mankhurd and Govandi, I felt very bad seeing how people there were living with the toxic gas. My plan involves relocating the dumping grounds away from Mumbai and implementing effective waste treatment measures. By doing so, we will mitigate environmental pollution and safeguard the health of our communities. The third promise is to develop entertainment spaces for citizens from Bhandup and Vikhroli, who have been neglected by earlier local body representatives.

Q. What measures do you plan to take in response to the opposition from Mulund residents to the rehabilitation of Dharavi residents there?

A: I firmly believe that successful slum redevelopment initiatives hinge on the principle of in-situ rehabilitation, wherein residents are relocated within a three-kilometre radius of their current dwellings. This approach minimises disruptions to their social networks and fosters community acceptance of the relocation process. Therefore, I have staunchly opposed the allocation of any land parcels in Mulund for such projects.

There is also another project proposed to accommodate project-affected individuals. We have voiced our opposition to this proposal too, and the matter is currently under judicial review.

Q. Do you think there will be a polarisation of Marathi and Gujarati, Hindu and Muslim votes in your constituency?

A: These things are not in the minds of the people, they are all in social media. Since some members of my team raised this concern, I asked my team to conduct door-to-door surveys, and we found there is no division of votes between Marathis and Gujaratis. Since the opposition doesn’t have any points to score against me, they are brainwashing voters.

As an MLA, I delivered most of my assembly speeches in Marathi. I fought for Marathi people and the Marathi language too. During prachar yatras in Govandi and Mankhurd, educated Muslims who want development supported us. I promise these voters a better life if I am elected as MP.

Q. What are your plans for this area of your constituency?

A: Firstly, I want to give them fresh air by shutting down the dumping ground. I also want to stop all illegal activities in Mankhurd and Govandi with the support of my opponents.

Q. Were you surprised when you were given Lok Sabha candidature?

A: Yes, I was shocked. I never expected this ticket but party leaders recognised my work and gave me this opportunity. I am very fortunate that I got 68 days for my campaign, so I designed it in four phases. Two phases have ended, which included 10 days of meeting cadets and prachar meetings with various stakeholders. We will be aggressive in the third and fourth phases.

Q: Have you faced any internal challenges since assuming the position formerly held by MP Manoj Kotak?

A: I am receiving widespread support, as every faction within the party is aligned with the goal of ensuring Modiji’s leadership as the prime minister.

Q: Do you think local body elections, including those to the BMC, should happen as early as possible to run local government seamlessly?

A: The BJP has been ready to fight local body elections since October 2022. We are always in favour of local body elections. It’s the Shiv Sena (UBT) which moved the Supreme Court, and elections got delayed.

Q. What were the key points of first-time voters during your discussions?

A: I have met more than 300 first-time voters. They are not bothered about language or religious divisions. They want infrastructure development and career opportunities like developed nations. Young voters firmly believe this will be achieved only under the leadership of Narendra Modi.