IIM Mumbai plans online, part-time MBA courses

MUMBAI: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is going all out to get with the programme. The institute, launched only last year, is introducing online and weekend MBA programmes designed for working professionals. It is also gearing up to launch an MBA programme in Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the upcoming academic year, to foster entrepreneurial skills and creative thinking among students.

Meanwhile, for the first time, IIM Mumbai hosted a Yuva Sangam, a cultural exchange programme under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Running until December 6, it will feature vibrant cultural exchanges between students representing Maharashtra and Odisha. IIM Mumbai and IIT Bhubaneswar have collaborated to launch this initiative, with Maharashtra welcoming a delegation of students from Odisha for a week of meaningful interactions and experiences.

Professor Tiwari said, “For a country to stay strong and united, it is important for us as a nation to understand these nuances and be tolerant towards each other. Programs like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat will help build bridges between different states and further unite the country.”

After the event, Professor Tiwari shared the institute’s plans with the media. He said that ever since IIM Mumbai was launched in 2023 – it was previously the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai – the institute has focused on developing programmes tailored to meet evolving market demands. “Our goal is to develop human capital and create leaders capable of addressing dynamic business challenges in the emerging economy. To this end, the institute has decided to offer online and weekend programmes. The online programme is expected to start in February or March,” he said.

Highlighting another major initiative, Professor Tiwari discussed the institute’s new incubation centre on its campus. This is a 10-seat incubation centre with advanced amenities, costing ₹50 lakh. “We plan to inaugurate it in February. While the infrastructure is ready, we still need to finalise the selection process for start-ups and make funding arrangements. Initially, we are considering using our own funds, while also seeking government aid and exploring alumni and investor support for long-term funding,” he explained. He also said the centre would be open to non-IIM Mumbai applicants, provided their start-up concepts pass the selection rounds.

Regarding student placements, Professor Tiwari said that the placement season for students with work experience is underway. “Out of 480 students, around 280 have already been placed. For freshers, the placement season will commence in January,” he added. Since attaining IIM status, the institute has welcomed 17 new companies, resulting in a substantial increase in the average annual package, which has risen by ₹10 lakh.