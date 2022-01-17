Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from terrace of hostel building
IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from terrace of hostel building

The student's body was spotted by a watchman outside the hostel building who then called up an official of the institute.
IIT Bombay(Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:44 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

A 26-year-old student of IIT Bombay committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of his hostel located on the Powai campus here in the early hours on Monday, police said. 

Prima facie, the deceased student was undergoing treatment for depression, a senior officer said. 

The deceased student, identified as Darshan Malviya, had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said. 

Malviya's body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed. 

Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said. 

The deceased student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing a post-graduate course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology from last July. 

His family members were informed about his death, the official said. 

Police have registered a case of accidental death, said Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant. 

"The student had written a message on the board in his hostel room which shows he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

