IIT-B board to meet on campus suicide, students’ demands; Monday’s classes cancelled

MUMBAI: Three days after protesting students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) refused to back down following Friday’s suicide on campus, the institute has convened a special meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday to discuss the issues raised by students and their demands.

IIT Bombay main gate (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

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After the apex-decision making body meets, the institute’s director, Shireesh Kedare, will hold a town hall meeting with students as a follow-up to discussions he held with them on Sunday. During this meeting, Kedare accepted a charter of more than 18 demands submitted by students, assuring them that the institute would look into them. All lectures will be cancelled on Monday.

The developments came after three days of sustained protests on the IIT-B’s Powai campus, which remained charged following the suicide of a second-year BTech student, who was caught allegedly cheating in an exam on Friday. Parents of the deceased, a scheduled caste student, have named Suryanarayan Doolla,, a former dean of student affairs and their son’s professor, in an FIR filed with the police, alleging abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, students raised slogans, sang protest songs and stood firm, forcing the institute to address issues wider than the immediate circumstances concerning Friday’s suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, students raised slogans, sang protest songs and stood firm, forcing the institute to address issues wider than the immediate circumstances concerning Friday’s suicide. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the students’ demands is Kedare’s resignation and an independent inquiry into the deaths of four students during his tenure. These demands have not been accepted by the IIT administration.

They have also asked for an independent committee comprising professors, student representatives and external members to examine the circumstances surrounding Friday’s suicide and that the findings be made public before September 30.

Sunday’s meeting between Kedare, senior faculty members and the students lasted 90 minutes and was live-streamed by the students. Students demanded Doolla’s suspension, to which Kedare said the institute would follow due process.

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The charter of 18 demands submitted to Kedare on Sunday included a task force to address student suicides, the way disciplinary matters are handled, and mental health sensitisation for faculty and other staff.

They also demanded better representation in academic and non-academic committees dealing with student matters; voting rights for student representatives and equal student representation in such committees.

Another major demand was an open house with the institute’s director, dean of student affairs, dean of academic programmes and heads of department.

They also demanded a commitment that no disciplinary or other punitive action would be taken against students participating in the peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, after a series of student suicides on campus, some by hanging, the IIT-Bombay administration is considering removing ceiling fans from hostel rooms and replacing them with wall-mounted fans. Sources said fans are already being replaced in some hostels “as part of ongoing repair work”. According to officials, the decision to replace the fans was taken by the administration earlier and is not linked to campus suicides.