MUMBAI: IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) has released its placement report for the academic year 2024-25, revealing a rise of more than 10% in average and median salaries, despite a decline in the total number of job offers, compared to the previous year.

IIT-B sees rise in salaries despite dip in offers

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According to the institute’s annual placement report, 1,422 job offers were accepted during the placement season, including 65 international offers secured by students. The average annual salary package rose to ₹26.45 lakh, while the median salary was ₹20 lakh per annum.

Placement activities were conducted between July 2024 and June 2025 and saw participation from companies across sectors such as engineering, information technology, consulting, finance, research and development, artificial intelligence and product management.

One of the major highlights was the sharp increase in the top offers. The institute reported that 705 students accepted offers that carried annual packages above ₹20 lakh. “The number of companies offering salaries above this range increased from 123 last year to 150 this year,” the report states.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 2,469 registered students, 2,040 students participated in the placement process across two phases. The report stated that the number of registered students increased marginally by around 2% compared to the previous year. However, the total number of accepted offers fell by around 3.5% as some companies extended fewer offers this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 2,469 registered students, 2,040 students participated in the placement process across two phases. The report stated that the number of registered students increased marginally by around 2% compared to the previous year. However, the total number of accepted offers fell by around 3.5% as some companies extended fewer offers this season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The engineering sector generated 429 offers through 96 companies, while the IT sector saw 393 offers from 124 companies. Among IT recruiters, 99 companies hired students for software roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The engineering sector generated 429 offers through 96 companies, while the IT sector saw 393 offers from 124 companies. Among IT recruiters, 99 companies hired students for software roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report highlighted that B Tech and Dual Degree students remained in strong demand among recruiters. The placement rate for B Tech students was nearly 82%, while Dual Degree students recorded around 80% placements. M Tech students recorded a placement rate of more than 72%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report highlighted that B Tech and Dual Degree students remained in strong demand among recruiters. The placement rate for B Tech students was nearly 82%, while Dual Degree students recorded around 80% placements. M Tech students recorded a placement rate of more than 72%. {{/usCountry}}

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The computer science and engineering department recorded one of the highest placement figures, with 258 students placed out of 277 participants. Electrical engineering and mechanical engineering also saw strong placement numbers.

Placement numbers for PhD students were lower compared to other programmes, as many graduating researchers preferred post-doctoral fellowships and start-up ventures.

The report also pointed to a growing interest in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobility, 5G technology, data science and analytics. Research and development companies made significant gains this year, offering 72 positions in areas including semiconductors, battery technology, energy solutions, automation and AI research.

International placements also remained steady, with students receiving offers from companies based in Japan, Taiwan, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

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