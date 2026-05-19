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IIT-B sees rise in salaries despite dip in offers

IIT-Bombay's 2024-25 placement report shows a 10% rise in average salaries to ₹26.45 lakh, despite a 3.5% drop in job offers.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) has released its placement report for the academic year 2024-25, revealing a rise of more than 10% in average and median salaries, despite a decline in the total number of job offers, compared to the previous year.

IIT-B sees rise in salaries despite dip in offers

According to the institute’s annual placement report, 1,422 job offers were accepted during the placement season, including 65 international offers secured by students. The average annual salary package rose to 26.45 lakh, while the median salary was 20 lakh per annum.

Placement activities were conducted between July 2024 and June 2025 and saw participation from companies across sectors such as engineering, information technology, consulting, finance, research and development, artificial intelligence and product management.

One of the major highlights was the sharp increase in the top offers. The institute reported that 705 students accepted offers that carried annual packages above 20 lakh. “The number of companies offering salaries above this range increased from 123 last year to 150 this year,” the report states.

The computer science and engineering department recorded one of the highest placement figures, with 258 students placed out of 277 participants. Electrical engineering and mechanical engineering also saw strong placement numbers.

Placement numbers for PhD students were lower compared to other programmes, as many graduating researchers preferred post-doctoral fellowships and start-up ventures.

The report also pointed to a growing interest in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobility, 5G technology, data science and analytics. Research and development companies made significant gains this year, offering 72 positions in areas including semiconductors, battery technology, energy solutions, automation and AI research.

International placements also remained steady, with students receiving offers from companies based in Japan, Taiwan, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

 
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