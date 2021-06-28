IIT-Bombay begins renovation of iconic hostel 5

After receiving a donation of ₹5 crore from alumni members of hostel 5, one of the oldest hostels of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, the institute has kicked off renovation works. The ground-breaking ceremony for the same was held last week.

The ground-breaking was done by director Subhasis Chaudhuri in the presence of several hostel 5 alumni members and IIT-B alumni association on June 21. The project is a joint initiative between the Institute and the alumni association.

Alumni members of hostel 5 held a fundraising for renovation of the hostel complex and raised ₹5 crore. The eldest donor alumnus is from the Class of 1964 and the youngest from the Class of 2019. The project execution team is also entirely composed of alumni from hostel 5.

Over the next few months, the alumni of hostel 5 will build enhancements to improve the quality of life in the hostel, the institute said in a statement.

The project is led by Dhananjay Saheba, a 1977 alumnus from Electrical Engineering Department at IIT-B. “Hostel life played a critical role in our education and development. It’s where we formed some of the deepest and most meaningful friendships of our lives. We have come together from around the world and across batches to do something meaningful for the future generations of our hostel residents. The support extended to us by the institute has been exemplary,” said Saheba.

Chaudhuri said, “It is my privilege and great pleasure to have launched a truly pioneering project to build enhancements at hostel 5. Current hostel 5 students have expressed keen interest in these enhancements, as they will significantly improve the quality of hostel life. The infrastructure enhancement will go a long way to further the wellbeing of the brightest young minds in the country.”