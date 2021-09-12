Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IIT Bombay holds exams in hybrid mode; those on campus take tests offline
mumbai news

IIT Bombay holds exams in hybrid mode; those on campus take tests offline

IIT Bombay students who are on the campus are taking the exam in physical classrooms by following all the Covid-19 safety norms
By Shreya Bhandary
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Around 1,500 IIT-Bombay students who are currently on campus are attending lectures online. Most of them are appearing for the exams in physical mode. (HT)

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday announced that it is conducting its mid-semester exams in a hybrid mode – students currently staying on campus are being allowed to appear for exams in physical mode, whereas those off campus are appearing for exams online.

“As per the state policy on the pandemic, we are still not allowed to go for physical classroom-based lectures. However, as many of our students are currently on campus, we thought of providing a real feel for the exam to these students by inviting them to write their exams in the classrooms by following all the Covid norms. This will help these students to be less stressed during the exam as we have been able to provide them with an ambience of exam rooms,” said professor Subhashis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B.

“Around 1,500 students who are currently on campus are attending lectures online. Most of them are appearing for the exams in physical mode,” added Chaudhari.

The institute shut down completely on March 28 last year owing to the pandemic, with an early summer vacation announced on April 1. On June 25, the institute declared that the entire autumn semester will be conducted online in the interest of students’ safety. Since then, almost all teaching and academic activities, barring research work, have been held online. However, last December, IIT-B put in place a plan for the slow rebooting of research work and to determine which students should be called in first and how. A committee was set up with student and faculty representatives for the decision.

RELATED STORIES

While undergraduate students and incoming masters and PhD students can complete their semester remotely, research scholars and senior masters’ students have to mandatorily complete their research projects to complete their course work. Thus, scholars who needed access to laboratories for their work were allowed to come back to the campus on priority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alert motorman, Vasai cop save woman’s life near Mumbai

Sakinaka rape and murder: Political outrage continues in Mumbai

Maharashtra sees 3,623 new Covid cases, no sign of rise in cases

NCW team speaks to Sakinaka rape victim's kin, meets top cop for aid
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP