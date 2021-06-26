Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IIT-Bombay plans to revise UG curriculum, makes it flexible
mumbai news

IIT-Bombay plans to revise UG curriculum, makes it flexible

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), on Saturday kicked off a survey seeking recommendations for revising and improving its curriculum for undergraduate (UG) courses
By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:37 PM IST
HT Image

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), on Saturday kicked off a survey seeking recommendations for revising and improving its curriculum for undergraduate (UG) courses.

The institute plans to give students the option to train as a generalist in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) or as a specialist in a subject of their choice.

The survey for feedback and suggestions will be extended to students, faculty, alumni networks, the industry as well as recruiters. “We are seeking inputs from all our stakeholders from students to recruiters,” said IIT-B, director Subhasis Chaudhuri.

While the curriculum for courses are revised every 10-15 years and feedback is sought from all stakeholders, this time the institute plans to provide more flexibility to students in choosing their courses.

“The broad philosophy is to give more flexibility to students to adjust their course work in tune with their interests. One direction of our pursuit is to allow students to shape themselves as a ‘generalist’ in STEM disciplines by taking electives from their own or other departments or as a ‘specialist’ in a particular discipline (as currently followed) by taking courses (including electives) from a chosen (sub)discipline. Even the curriculum for ‘Specialists’ is planned to be broadened in keeping with the current developments in various subject areas,” said Chaudhuri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP