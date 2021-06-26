IIT-Bombay plans to revise UG curriculum, makes it flexible

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), on Saturday kicked off a survey seeking recommendations for revising and improving its curriculum for undergraduate (UG) courses.

The institute plans to give students the option to train as a generalist in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) or as a specialist in a subject of their choice.

The survey for feedback and suggestions will be extended to students, faculty, alumni networks, the industry as well as recruiters. “We are seeking inputs from all our stakeholders from students to recruiters,” said IIT-B, director Subhasis Chaudhuri.

While the curriculum for courses are revised every 10-15 years and feedback is sought from all stakeholders, this time the institute plans to provide more flexibility to students in choosing their courses.

“The broad philosophy is to give more flexibility to students to adjust their course work in tune with their interests. One direction of our pursuit is to allow students to shape themselves as a ‘generalist’ in STEM disciplines by taking electives from their own or other departments or as a ‘specialist’ in a particular discipline (as currently followed) by taking courses (including electives) from a chosen (sub)discipline. Even the curriculum for ‘Specialists’ is planned to be broadened in keeping with the current developments in various subject areas,” said Chaudhuri.